Rwanda: Comedy for Peace - Sam Zuby Brings New Concept to Uplift Rwandan Communities

Comedian Samson Mucyo also known as Sam Zuby, will on March 29, launch a new comedy campaign designed to uplift communities and create positive social change through entertainment, in Bugesera district.

Inspired by the public support he received during his 2024 parliamentary campaign, Mucyo decided to channel his aspirations through comedy despite not securing electoral victory. His growing desire to make a difference beyond the stage, coupled with his observations of challenges facing youth in his community, motivated him to leverage his platform for advocacy and problem-solving.

With this new initiative, the comedian plans to unite various comedians for a greater purpose--transforming comedy concerts from mere performances into events that generate meaningful community impact.

"As a visionary comedian, I am organizing a comedy campaign that will benefit communities and help those in need. We intend to support people in various sectors where they lack resources, including health, shelter, and food, among others," he explained.

The charity events will incorporate theatrical performances to raise awareness about specific social issues.

The campaign's first edition will feature popular comedians including Nyaxo, Mitsutsu, and Nyabitanga among others.

Mucyo chose to launch his campaign in his native Ruhuha Sector, where comedians will build two housing units for vulnerable community members. The initiative will also provide health insurance (Mutuelle de Santé) to several families. Additional activities include a football match between public figures and community members, along with theatrical performances promoting patriotism, community development, and peaceful coexistence

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mucyo is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in two different universities--a Master's in Development Studies at Kigali Independent University (ULK) and a Master's in International Relations and Ethics at Mount Kigali University (MKU).

As he grew his comedy career, Mucyo slowly transitioned from small gigs to headlining major comedy shows, especially after he met his colleague, Seth Nshizirungu. The two formed a duo dubbed 'Zuby Comedy' and quickly joined the comedy scene in 2019. They have since built a big fan base as indicated on their YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok accounts where they share their comedy videos.

Over the years, the duo has hosted numerous shows together, bringing joy and laughter to homes across the country. Notable events include 'Iwacu Comedy Shows' and the Kigali International Comedy Festival in 2019. They were also featured in many other shows and, more importantly, have produced a series of visual skits on YouTube.