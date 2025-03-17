Zimbabwe: Transport Ministry Announces Road Closure to Pave Way for Dema Toll Plaza Construction

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development (MTID) has issued a notice informing the public of the temporary closure of the road at the 60km peg from Harare CBD to facilitate the construction of Dema Toll Plaza.

In a public notice, the ministry said the closure will last approximately five months, effective March 17, 2025, until August 31, 2025.

"This project is being carried out in accordance with Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021 (Declaration of State of Disaster, Road Infrastructure Network), with CMED Contracting serving as the contractor.

"To ensure the safety of all road users and facilitate the safe execution of construction works, the following section of the road will be temporarily closed: Chitungwiza-Hwedza Highway at the 60km peg from Harare CBD. Closure Period: 17th March 2025 to 31st August 2025," reads the notice.

Road users have been instructed to use the available detour, in order to minimise disruptions during the road rehabilitation works.

"During this period, all road users are advised to utilise the constructed detour as an alternative access point.

"The Ministry sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's cooperation and understanding during this period," reads the notice.

The state of roads in Zimbabwe has become a major concern for motorists, who have reported severe deterioration in highway conditions.

Many have shared videos and images online showcasing the numerous potholes and uneven surfaces. Government has been jerked into action following a viral picture of three people posing in a huge pothole, believed to be along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, which is in a deplorable state.

While the government has initiated a road rehabilitation programme, the slow progress of these repairs does not meet the urgent need for improvements, leaving many roads in a perilous state.