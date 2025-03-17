Kenya: Govt Grapples With Sh1.68bn Shortfall for CAF Amid Budget Strain

17 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — The Government is grappling with a Sh1.68 billion funding shortfall required to pay the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for hosting rights, as escalating infrastructure demands put the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund (SASDF) under pressure.

According to a report by the Sports and Culture Committee, the SASDF is overstretched due to the prioritization of key sports infrastructure upgrades, including the renovation of Kasarani, Nyayo, and Kipchoge Keino stadiums, as well as the construction of the new Talanta Stadium.

"The SASDF has made various financial commitments, leaving the Fund without available resources to cover the USD 13 million (approximately Kshs. 1.68 billion) CAF hosting rights," the report states.

The report further warns that the funding gap could jeopardize Kenya's ability to successfully host major continental tournaments, notably the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), both viewed as key to boosting the country's sports tourism and international profile.

In addition, the Committee flagged delays and opacity surrounding the development of an ultra-modern conference facility at Bomas of Kenya.

"The State Department for Culture, Arts and Heritage has not furnished the Committee with clear funding modalities for the project, including projected costs, source and funding arrangements and timelines," the report continues.

Kenya lost the hosting rights for CHAN 2018 due to delays in stadium readiness and has since been working to strengthen its sports infrastructure to meet CAF standards.

The Government is keen to position Kenya as a preferred destination for regional and continental tournaments, but project financing and management challenges remain unresolved.

The State has urged the State Department and relevant agencies to present a detailed financial and operational roadmap to avert project delays and safeguard Kenya's standing with CAF.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.