Kenya: Govt Grapples With Sh1.68bn Shortfall for CAF Amid Budget Strain

Nairobi — The Government is grappling with a Sh1.68 billion funding shortfall required to pay the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for hosting rights, as escalating infrastructure demands put the Sports, Arts, and Social Development Fund (SASDF) under pressure.

According to a report by the Sports and Culture Committee, the SASDF is overstretched due to the prioritization of key sports infrastructure upgrades, including the renovation of Kasarani, Nyayo, and Kipchoge Keino stadiums, as well as the construction of the new Talanta Stadium.

"The SASDF has made various financial commitments, leaving the Fund without available resources to cover the USD 13 million (approximately Kshs. 1.68 billion) CAF hosting rights," the report states.

The report further warns that the funding gap could jeopardize Kenya's ability to successfully host major continental tournaments, notably the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), both viewed as key to boosting the country's sports tourism and international profile.

In addition, the Committee flagged delays and opacity surrounding the development of an ultra-modern conference facility at Bomas of Kenya.

"The State Department for Culture, Arts and Heritage has not furnished the Committee with clear funding modalities for the project, including projected costs, source and funding arrangements and timelines," the report continues.

Kenya lost the hosting rights for CHAN 2018 due to delays in stadium readiness and has since been working to strengthen its sports infrastructure to meet CAF standards.

The Government is keen to position Kenya as a preferred destination for regional and continental tournaments, but project financing and management challenges remain unresolved.

The State has urged the State Department and relevant agencies to present a detailed financial and operational roadmap to avert project delays and safeguard Kenya's standing with CAF.