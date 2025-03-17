Namibia: Ngishililwa Bags Silver At Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge

The Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge held in George, South Africa on Saturday saw Namibian paralympic athlete Gabriel Ngishililwa clinching a well-deserved silver medal in the handcycling race.

His fellow athletes, Lucas Ndahangwapo and Nicco Kharuxab, also delivered impressive performances, finishing 5th and 6th in the highly-competitive race.

The event, which drew nearly 600 para-athletes, saw participants from across the African continent, including the host nation South Africa, as well as Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Botswana competing.

Despite dealing with personal health challenges, Namibian wheelchair racer Roodly Gowaseb bravely took on the demanding 42.2-kilometre race. "I wanted to participate despite not feeling well because that's what I came to do," Gowaseb said.

In the men's 42.2 km marathon, South Africa's Stuart McCreadie triumphed with a dominant victory.

Mitch Dewaldt, from the Namibia Paralympic Committee, reflected on the challenges faced by the country's athletes, particularly those from Oshakati, who did not have access to proper handcycles for their training. Despite these obstacles, their remarkable performances in the race spoke volumes about their dedication and spirit.

"Their achievements are a testament to their determination, especially given the circumstances," Dewaldt remarked.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the sponsors who helped make the athletes' participation possible, with a special mention to Inclusive Cycling for their generous donation of handcycles to the Wheel-Ability Sports Club.

"Your support is invaluable in helping our athletes reach their potential," Dewaldt said.

He stressed the importance of these partnerships, not just for the athletes, but for the community as a whole, highlighting how such support fosters motivation and inspiration.

Dewaldt went on to stress that sponsoring sports for differently-abled individuals is far more than an act of kindness; it is a commitment to inclusivity, empowerment and national pride. "Namibia stands as a beacon of hope, proving that every individual, regardless of physical limitations, deserves the opportunity to shine in sports.

"By supporting these athletes, organisations are playing a vital role in breaking barriers, inspiring confidence, and building a more inclusive society," he continued.