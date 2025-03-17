Mauritius: Japan's Unwavering Support to Mauritius in the Field of Maritime Safety and Security Highly Commended

At the signing ceremony of the Japan Grant Aid of some one billion Japanese Yen, equivalent to around Rs 300 m, under the Japan Economic Social Development Programme, for the acquisition of a tugboat by the Prime Minister's Office, today, in Port Louis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful, reaffirmed Mauritius' gratitude to Japan for its unwavering support in the field of maritime safety and security.

The Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry; the Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Hambyrajen Narsinghen; the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Masahiro Kan; and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

In his address, Minister Ramful dwelt on the long-standing diplomatic relations between Mauritius and Japan, established since 1968, and which had flourished over the decades, grounded in shared values such as democracy, the rule of law and a mutual commitment to sustainable development and security. He underlined the invaluable contribution of the Government of Japan to the socio-economic development of Mauritius through its financial and technical assistance in several key sectors such as coastal management, healthcare services, meteorological services, disaster risk reduction, and maritime security and safety projects.

Expressing his appreciation regarding the new grant aid, Mr Ramful put forward the dual purpose of the tugboat, which at normal times would operate within Port Louis harbour for port operations, and in critical time, would be deployed on the high seas for emergency operations including towing, maritime pollution response, firefighting and assisting vessels in distress. He recalled that as an Ocean State, Mauritius remained vulnerable to the risks posed by shipping operations and that it was imperative for the country to take proactive and pre-emptive measures to respond to oils spills and safeguard coastal zones.

Furthermore, Minister Ramful spoke of the proposed establishment of a Mauritius Embassy in Tokyo which, he deemed, would mark a new chapter in the bilateral relations, thereby reinforcing State-to-State diplomacy, unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as increasing People-to-People connections between Mauritius and Japan. He mentioned too the participation of Mauritius at the forthcoming Osaka Expo 2025, and at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), scheduled in Yokohama in August 2025.

For his part, while extending his appreciation to the Japanese Government for their grant assistance, the Junior Minister of Finance invited the Japanese side to consider the conclusion of an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) between the two nations, followed by a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. He was of the view that these endeavours would open new avenues for economic partnerships and send positive signal to the Japanese business community using Mauritius as a stepping stone for Africa.

Moreover, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry urged the Japanese Government to think about the possible establishment of a regional office of the Japan External Trade Operation (JETRO) in Mauritius which would, among others, promote tripartite cooperation between Mauritius-Africa-Japan, along with the opening of a Japan International Cooperation Agency office in the country to encourage investors to take advantage of the investment friendly ecosystem and close ties with Africa for their business activities with the African continent. He pointed out that with a view to attract high tech firms, Mauritius had acceded to the Patent Cooperation Treaty which provided for the Protection of Rights for Inventions.

As for Ambassador Kan, he affirmed that the provision of the tugboat through the grant embodied the statement at the 8th TICAD, held in August 2022, where Japan would promote initiatives related to maritime security. He stated that as Ocean States, Mauritius and Japan understood each other's needs for preventive and timely actions. "This tugboat would play a vital role in towing stranded vessels, and in responding effectively to various kinds of maritime incidents including oil spills, and marine fire, and protecting the environment," he said.

The Japanese Ambassador also elaborated on his determination to work towards further deepening the bilateral relationship between both countries.