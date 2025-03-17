Africa: Tikay Revealed As Official Mascot for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

The Official Mascot for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™, named TiKay, has been unveiled on the Indian Ocean Island that will play host to the prestigious global competition from 1-11 May, 2025 in Victoria on the island of Mahé.

TiKay's name derives from the French word "petit" meaning "small" and the shortened Creole word for scales. The beach soccer-loving tortoise arrives with quite a backstory. Born in dunes of powdery white sands of the Seychelles, he embodies the spectacular beaches, local culture and biodiversity of the host nation and the pristine surrounding waters.

Now, TiKay's time has come to represent the Seychelles and share his passion with the world. Charismatic, spirited, and energetic the Official Mascot will radiate the family-friendly good vibes and energy the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025™ experience has become synonymous with.

TiKay made his entrance at the spectacular Beau Vallon Beach during a special Beach Soccer Clinic aimed at promoting the sport among young athletes, promoting sportsmanship, environmental awareness, and national pride as host nation. With infectious energy, TiKay introduced himself at the event, which brought together more than 40 children, coaches and members of the Seychelles Beach Soccer national team.

"A real pleasure to make Tikay's acquaintance, such a lovely passionate young guy. He is truly the perfect person to get us all in the mood for this monumental even." Seychelles Principal Secretary for Youth and Sports Development, Ralph Jean-Louis said. "His presence was obviously very well appreciated by the kids, and the event itself was such a wonderful initiative as part of the get active campaign, encouraging youngsters to be more active and take better care of their health."

First held in 2005, the 2025 edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ will be the 13th instalment of a tournament that has been held every two years since 2009.

Tickets for the tournament will be available to purchase soon. Fans can register their interest by visiting fifa.com/tickets.