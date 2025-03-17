Kenya: Unesco, Huawei Unveils Phase II of Digischool Internet Connectivity Project in Kenya

Nairobi — The UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa, in collaboration with the Kenyan government and Huawei, has launched the second phase of the DigiSchool Internet Connectivity Project at the Machakos Primary School for the Deaf.

This is part of an education program under the Global Education Coalition (GEC),an appendage of the United Nations (UN) that champions for education.

The DigiSchool project, initially launched to bridge the digital divide in Kenya's schools, aims to provide internet access to underserved communities.

In its first phase, 13 schools were connected, benefiting over 6,000 students.

Phase II expands this effort, connecting 21 more schools and impacting over 10,000 learners.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, while officiating the event, emphasized the importance of internet access in enhancing education.

"Access to internet... will go a long way in improving the access and quality of education," Kipsang said, highlighting how the project will expand educational opportunities and digital literacy among students and communities.

According to Kipsang, the program marks a significant step towards making education more inclusive and equitable.

The partners aver that the next phase will focus on connecting special needs schools to the internet, demonstrating a strong commitment to accessibility for all learners.

UNESCO's representative applauded the partnership efforts that have contributed to the project's success.

"We are here today to launch the second phase of the project," he said. "It has connected 21 schools to the internet, benefiting over 10,000 learners."

"Together with our partners, we are committed to innovating technologies and solutions that make the world a more inclusive and sustainable space for all,"said Huawei CEO Stephen Zhang on his part.

The project is part of a broader vision to harness technology to enhance teaching and learning, particularly in marginalized communities.

Key focus areas for future steps include scaling up internet access to more schools, improving teacher training in digital literacy, and creating locally relevant educational content.

With the second phase complete, stakeholders are optimistic that the project will continue to support the Government of Kenya's goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all, in line with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goal 4.