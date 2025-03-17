Nigeria: Afrobeats Star Boyfranck Validates Ivorian Afrobeats Music Internationally and Locally

US based Ivorian producer and Afrobeats rising superstar Boyfranck is set to out-do himself in 2025 as his latest record "Do" gives him massive exposure in west Africa and got discovered on over 25 editorial playlists from some digital stores.

Franck Olivier Lidji popularly known as BoyFranck started doing music at a tender age of 13, his main influence was his mother who was also an artist, but he discovered his sound during the Afrobeats globalization era, idolizing the likes of Joeboy,Kizz Daniel, Wizkid etc

His debut album titled "BoyWonda" a 14 track project has surpassed over 100,000 streams and it features a host of tunes and artists including Larz, Thoughtss, Kid Truda, JG, IT'S BIG-E, Kume, Tribes, Damzofficial, Goldboy just to mention a few thereby fusing Afrobeats with pop, reggae and RnB.

Boyfranck being a sound engineer, producer and artist proves his a genius behind the beats and also behind the vocals, Afrobeats and Afro fusion will witness so much richness and diversity in culture through quality music with the emergence of artists like "BoyFranck".