Malawi: Nankhumwa Storms North, Declares PDP Surge Unstoppable

17 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the People's Development Party (PDP), has declared that the Northern Region is fast becoming a stronghold for his party, citing an unprecedented wave of grassroots support.

Speaking on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Chintheche, Nkhata Bay, as he wrapped up a high-energy tour of Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay, Nankhumwa said the momentum behind PDP in the north is undeniable.

"What I have seen this weekend is nothing short of a revolution. The people of the north are ready to take back their future. From Mzuzu to Chintheche, the hunger for real change is powerful and deeply inspiring," Nankhumwa said.

He highlighted how grassroots structures are being rapidly established across communities, as thousands defect from other political parties and flock to the PDP in anticipation of the September 16 general elections.

"This is not politics as usual. Malawians are tired of empty promises and failed leadership. They are embracing the PDP as the people's alternative," Nankhumwa told journalists.

On Saturday, Nankhumwa made a whirlwind tour through Mzuzu City, addressing packed gatherings at Kawuwa and Mchengautuba 2 School Grounds, where party area committees pledged to intensify mobilization efforts. He was flanked by PDP Vice President Dr. Rose Sakala and several National Governing Council (NGC) members.

Addressing supporters, Nankhumwa struck a combative tone, accusing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government of abandoning the electorate.

"The MCP regime has failed on every front. It is time for Malawians to rise, reject mediocrity, and choose leadership that is people-centered. The PDP stands ready to lift Malawians out of poverty and deliver tangible development," he said.

He reiterated PDP's vision, rooted in unity, agricultural transformation, and economic empowerment.

With the clock ticking down to the September polls--where voters will elect ward councillors, MPs, and the next President--Nankhumwa said the PDP is rolling out an aggressive ground game nationwide.

"The PDP train is gathering unstoppable speed," he declared. "We will reach every village, every constituency. The real custodians of the PDP are the people at the grassroots."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.