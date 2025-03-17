Malawi: Nankhumwa Storms North, Declares PDP Surge Unstoppable

Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the People's Development Party (PDP), has declared that the Northern Region is fast becoming a stronghold for his party, citing an unprecedented wave of grassroots support.

Speaking on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Chintheche, Nkhata Bay, as he wrapped up a high-energy tour of Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay, Nankhumwa said the momentum behind PDP in the north is undeniable.

"What I have seen this weekend is nothing short of a revolution. The people of the north are ready to take back their future. From Mzuzu to Chintheche, the hunger for real change is powerful and deeply inspiring," Nankhumwa said.

He highlighted how grassroots structures are being rapidly established across communities, as thousands defect from other political parties and flock to the PDP in anticipation of the September 16 general elections.

"This is not politics as usual. Malawians are tired of empty promises and failed leadership. They are embracing the PDP as the people's alternative," Nankhumwa told journalists.

On Saturday, Nankhumwa made a whirlwind tour through Mzuzu City, addressing packed gatherings at Kawuwa and Mchengautuba 2 School Grounds, where party area committees pledged to intensify mobilization efforts. He was flanked by PDP Vice President Dr. Rose Sakala and several National Governing Council (NGC) members.

Addressing supporters, Nankhumwa struck a combative tone, accusing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government of abandoning the electorate.

"The MCP regime has failed on every front. It is time for Malawians to rise, reject mediocrity, and choose leadership that is people-centered. The PDP stands ready to lift Malawians out of poverty and deliver tangible development," he said.

He reiterated PDP's vision, rooted in unity, agricultural transformation, and economic empowerment.

With the clock ticking down to the September polls--where voters will elect ward councillors, MPs, and the next President--Nankhumwa said the PDP is rolling out an aggressive ground game nationwide.

"The PDP train is gathering unstoppable speed," he declared. "We will reach every village, every constituency. The real custodians of the PDP are the people at the grassroots."