Malawi: UK Honours MDF Soldiers for Role in King Charles III's Coronation Procession

Ten Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who participated in the UK-Commonwealth Coronation procession of His Majesty King Charles III in May 2023 have been awarded the King's Coronation Medals.

Led by Major Thokozani Moffat, the soldiers were part of the Commonwealth Parade during the Coronation, where King Charles III took an oath to diligently serve as Head of State of the United Kingdom (UK), the 14 Realms, the UK Overseas Territories, the Crown Dependencies, and as Head of the Commonwealth--a voluntary association of 56 independent nations, including Malawi.

The medals were presented at a colourful ceremony in Lilongwe by the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, in the presence of MDF high-ranking officers, led by Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri.

In a statement from the British High Commission, Ritchie expressed the UK's honour in having Malawi represented at the Coronation, emphasizing that Malawi remains one of the UK's closest allies in Africa and a valued member of the Commonwealth family.

Ritchie highlighted the historic and close relationship between the UK and Malawi militaries, which includes regular exchanges, training courses, and the UK's role in deployment training for MDF peacekeeping troops.

"We see in the MDF the professionalism, ethos, and discipline that are hallmarks of our armed forces as well," she said. "The MDF has been instrumental in ensuring the success and stability of Malawi since 1964. Throughout its post-independence history, when faced with difficult circumstances, the MDF has consistently chosen to do the right thing.

"We see this internationally--through deployments to Mozambique in the 1980s and in the past decade to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Domestically, the MDF has played a crucial role in times of political crisis or transition in Malawi.

"Whether it was disarming paramilitaries as the country transitioned to democracy in the 1990s or upholding the Constitution during times of political change, the MDF has always acted with integrity. This dedication is what makes the MDF such a respected institution, and it is why we are so proud to award His Majesty's Coronation Medals to you today."

MDF Commander General Phiri described the Coronation Medals as a symbol of the strong partnership between Malawi and the UK, reinforcing both nations' shared commitment to collaboration and solidarity.

"The participation of our troops in His Majesty the King's Coronation Parade was both an honour and a testament to the enduring ties that unite our nations," he said. "This esteemed recognition stands as a powerful symbol of our mutual dedication to fostering peace, cooperation, and solidarity."

King Charles III's Coronation in 2023 featured 4,000 troops from the UK and Commonwealth, almost exactly 70 years after the Coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953.