Kenya: EACC Recovers Sh45mn Public Land Grabbed in Karen

17 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully reclaimed a prime parcel of public land along Mukoma Road in Karen, Nairobi, valued at approximately Sh45 million.

The land had been illegally allocated to private individuals despite being designated for public utilities.

The property, L.R. 2270/71, measuring 0.029 hectares, was initially surrendered to the government in 1994 for the construction of a public access road.

However, in 1996, it was unlawfully transferred to private individuals.

In a ruling delivered by Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua, the court declared that the land remained public property and that its transfer was "illegal, unlawful, fraudulent, and corrupt, hence a nullity."

The court ordered the cancellation of the title and directed that the land be reinstated under Nairobi City County as a public utility plot.

The EACC welcomed the ruling, reaffirming its commitment to recovering public assets acquired through corruption.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.