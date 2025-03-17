Kenya: EACC Recovers Sh45mn Public Land Grabbed in Karen

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully reclaimed a prime parcel of public land along Mukoma Road in Karen, Nairobi, valued at approximately Sh45 million.

The land had been illegally allocated to private individuals despite being designated for public utilities.

The property, L.R. 2270/71, measuring 0.029 hectares, was initially surrendered to the government in 1994 for the construction of a public access road.

However, in 1996, it was unlawfully transferred to private individuals.

In a ruling delivered by Hon. Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua, the court declared that the land remained public property and that its transfer was "illegal, unlawful, fraudulent, and corrupt, hence a nullity."

The court ordered the cancellation of the title and directed that the land be reinstated under Nairobi City County as a public utility plot.

The EACC welcomed the ruling, reaffirming its commitment to recovering public assets acquired through corruption.