South Africa: Eskom Fraud Suspects to Appear in Court

17 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

At least six people are expected to appear in court this week in connection with a fraud scheme at the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

According to Eskom, the six were arrested last week following a "coordinated intelligence-driven operation" and investigation.

"[Six] individuals were arrested for their involvement in a fraudulent procurement scheme at Kusile Power Station. Among those apprehended are a former Kusile Procurement Officer and a Procurement Manager.

"Investigations revealed that in 2018, a pump was unlawfully procured for R857 977, despite an identical pump with the same serial number having been purchased in 2015 for only R18 835. This fraudulent transaction led to a direct financial loss for Eskom," the power utility said.

A further two suspects are still at large with law enforcement in pursuit.

"These arrests form part of the ongoing efforts by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Priority Committee to address fraud, corruption, and criminal activities within Eskom, its supply chain, and South Africa's broader energy infrastructure.

"Eskom continues to collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate fraud and corruption cases. While these investigations are thorough and time-intensive, the latest arrests highlight significant progress in ensuring accountability and justice," Eskom said.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane said: "Our commitment to eliminating corruption within Eskom remains unwavering. By far the vast majority of our employees demonstrate integrity and dedication, and those who engage in wrongdoing will increasingly face investigation and action."

Report any fraud, theft, and illegal electricity sales via the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 11 27 22 or WhatsApp at 081 333 3323.

