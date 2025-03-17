South Africa: Free State Police Arrest 12 for Illegal Mining

Twelve foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with illegal mining activities in the Free State, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This follows a coordinated operation by the Mission Area Joint Operational Center (MAJOC) Roving team, which included combat operators, proactive members, and various other participants of Operation Valu uMgodi.

The arrests happened on Saturday, while the suspects were actively engaged in illegal mining.

The operation, aimed at disrupting illicit mining activities, was carried out in different identified hotspots within the province.

Foot patrols, including vehicle patrols, air-to-ground drone patrols and vehicle check points, were conducted in the Stone and Allied area, Bambanani SS1 Slam Dam, Kudu Mine Shaft, Stilte Farm and G-Hostel in Thabong Extension 4.

"During the operation, the 12 foreign nationals were found in possession of gold bearing material weighing at 132.52 kilograms and gold processing equipment such as steel balls, garden spades, shovels, pick axes, steel plates, buckets and washing basins were all seized," said the SAPS in a statement.

The suspects (aged between 26 and 40), face charges of the possession of suspected gold bearing material, illegal gold processing equipment, trespassing and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

They 12 are expected to appear in court soon.