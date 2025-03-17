South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Arrives in Japan for a Working Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrived at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday for a working visit aimed at strengthening the cooperation between South Africa and Japan in areas of mutual interest.

According to the Presidency, the two countries have strong diplomatic relations, particularly in trade, investment, education, and science and technology.

"Japan is one of South Africa's major economic partners with a sizeable investment in the South African economy, and potential for increased investment exists," the statement read.

During the working visit, the Deputy President and his delegation will engage with the business community in Japan to enhance economic relations.

They will focus on key areas such as manufacturing and machinery, mining and mineral beneficiation, energy cooperation, the automotive industry, and improving market access for South Africa's agricultural products.

The Deputy President and his delegation will visit the Isuzu Fujisawa Plant in Japan on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Isuzu is a multinational corporation that produces commercial vehicles, diesel engines, and automotive parts, and it has a significant presence in South Africa.

During this visit, the Deputy President will meet with Dr Akihiko Tanaka, the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA is a government agency that is actively involved in various development projects in South Africa.

On Tuesday, 18 March 2025, the Deputy President and his delegation will have a breakfast meeting with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League, which aims to promote economic cooperation and trade between Japan and African countries.

In addition, he will pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru of Japan and visit the Meiji Jingu Shinto Shrine.

The Deputy President is expected to deliver a keynote address at the United Nations University, focusing on the theme "South Africa's G20 Presidency: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability - a Conversation with Japan".

On Wednesday, 19 March 2025, the Deputy President and his team will participate in roundtable discussions hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

The Deputy President will also host South African Rugby players based in Japan at the South African official residence.

The Deputy President is supported by several officials including the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka; the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie; the Minister of Higher Education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; the Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen; the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau and the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina.