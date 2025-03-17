Zimbabwe: Vice President Chiwenga 'Supporters' Allege Mutsvangwa Is a Treacherous Double Agent Working for the West

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga's supporters have jumped to his defence, days after the release of a recording in which Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa trashed any chance of him succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa, who did not hold back in his scathing analysis of Chiwenga's capabilities and lack thereof, has been sensationally accused of working as a spy for 'hostile foreign nations.'

His comments exposed the worsening factional fights within the ruling party, despite senior members wearing brave faces whenever they are questioned about it.

A shadowy group calling itself General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association (GCVSA) claims to 'expose and dismantle' Mutsvangwa whose mission the military had already unmasked. GCVSA further claims the former Presidential Advisor is a double agent.

"The GCVSA is aware of a recent military intelligence dossier linking Mutsvangwa to espionage activities involving hostile foreign powers," reads the statement signed by the organisation's Secretary General Ntokozo Msipha.

"This intelligence confirms what many have long suspected--Mutsvangwa is not merely a loudmouth but an active saboteur working to weaken Zimbabwe from within.

"His attacks on General Chiwenga are not personal but part of a broader scheme dictated by those who seek to install puppets in positions of power while eliminating true patriots.

"His masters have sent him on a mission: to undermine the military, to spread falsehoods about national heroes, and to confuse the people with propaganda so that the 2030 succession project can be smoothly implemented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We say to him and his handlers: we see you, we know your plans, and you will not succeed."

An audio recording of Mutsvangwa describing Chiwenga as unelectable, cruel and illiterate was published in an investigation by United Kingdom-based Dug Up, last week.

Mutsvangwa highlighted the plight of Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry as one of the reasons the former general should not be anywhere near power, a position that falls in line with Mnangagwa's 2030 agenda.

Certain sections within Zanu PF want Mnangagwa to hold onto power beyond his 2028 mandate.

Surprisingly, Mutsvangwa, who is now in the cross hairs of the Chiwenga faction, played a central role in the coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe and installed both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

"The people of Zimbabwe are not blind. They see through your deception, Chris Mutsvangwa. You are not a kingmaker. You are not a revolutionary. You are a political scavenger, feeding on the scraps left behind by real leaders.

"Your name will be remembered not among the liberators but among the traitors who sold their souls for thirty pieces of silver.

"We issue this final warning: Zimbabwe will not be destabilised by cowards, mercenaries, and political prostitutes masquerading as nationalists. The revolution will not be hijacked."