Zimbabwe: Two Killed in Dynamites Explosion At Kwekwe Mine

17 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO miners were killed in a devastating explosion at a Kwekwe mine Saturday after one of them unknowingly placed a hot object above hidden explosives, which detonated.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a tragic incident in which Loveson Nkiwane (41) and Albert Mulima (36) died after an explosion believed to have been caused by heated mine dynamites on March 15, 2025, at Donzic 6 Mine, Kwekwe," said Nyathi.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that one of the victims had unknowingly placed a hot iron pick head underground, directly onto a hidden cache of the explosives.

"Subsequently, the heat from the pick head ignited the dynamites, causing a devastating explosion which claimed the lives of the victims."

The ZRP said it is conducting a probe into circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

