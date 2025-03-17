Southern Africa: Energy Minister Urges SADC Experts to Bridge Power Gap

SADC countries have been urged to harness the expertise of their energy specialists to devise innovative solutions that guarantee a steady and dependable energy supply in the region.

The call to action comes at a critical time as the region struggles with a severe electricity shortfall of over 4 000 MW, which poses an ongoing threat to economic growth.

Speaking at the 64th Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP) Management Committee Meeting in Victoria Falls on Friday, Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo urged those in the energy sector to rise to the challenge.

"The SADC Region's economies are continuing to grow in fulfilment of the SADC industrialisation thrust and hence the region needs more power. I call upon you, as experts in the field, to continue to apply your minds and bring to the table solutions that will keep the lights on, commerce ticking, industry running and agriculture flourishing, even in challenging environments."

The appeal also comes at a time when SAPP is working on connecting the last three SADC countries to the regional grid, aiming to achieve full electrical interconnection of all 12 mainland States and unlock the benefits of regional power integration.

Established in 1995, SAPP facilitates cross-border electricity trading among SADC Member States, promoting regional integration, energy access, and a competitive electricity market for a stable and sustainable power supply.

"Currently, nine out of the twelve mainland SADC countries are inter-connected. It is critical to get the remaining three interconnected," Minister Moyo said.

"SADC greatly supports initiatives to have the remaining countries, namely Angola, Malawi and Tanzania, interconnected to the SAPP grid.

"I am informed that the interconnection of Malawi to Mozambique is under construction and the project is expected to be commissioned in September this year."

Minister Moyo also commended SAPP for its role in mitigating power shortages through cross-border electricity trading.

"I need to register my appreciation for how the Southern African Power Pool is assisting in meeting some of the shortfalls of the SADC countries through the regional electricity power market, clearly illustrating the benefits of regional integration.

"As we go into the future, the huge and diverse power generation resources in our region need to be tapped."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also told the stakeholders that the SADC region has huge energy resource potential in the form of coal, gas, nuclear, hydro and renewable energy that needs to be exploited in an economically sound and sustainable manner for the benefit of the whole region.

Minister Moyo further challenged experts to look at the challenges being caused by climate change.

"Due to climate change, the water level in Kariba Dam is low, resulting in reduced water allocation for power generation at the two hydropower stations in Zimbabwe and Zambia, hence low power generation.

"This has caused power shortages in the two countries. I hope that as experts in the power sector, you will come up with solutions for this."

SAPP has been in existence for the past thirty years. It has twelve member countries that are represented by their respective national power utilities.