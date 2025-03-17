Kenya: Kiraitu Murungi Backs New Meru Governor, Calls for Unity Among Leaders

Nairobi — Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has expressed confidence in the new Governor Isaac Mutuma, urging Meru leaders to rally behind him as he takes office.

In a statement on Monday, Murungi likened Mutuma's leadership to the biblical Nehemiah, who rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem, and expressed optimism that he would restore Meru's prosperity.

"Hon. Rev. Mutuma M'Ethingia will rebuild the fallen walls of Meru just like Nehemiah rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem in the Bible. I urge fellow leaders in Meru County to support him in his quest to make Meru great again! Meru is bigger than all of us," Murungi said.

His remarks come as Meru County prepares for the swearing-in of Mutuma, with officials confirming that all arrangements for the ceremony are complete. The event, scheduled for Monday at Mwendantu Grounds in Meru Town, will mark the official transition of leadership.

Dr. Kiambi Atheru, Meru County Secretary and Chairperson of the Assumption of Office Committee, stated on Sunday that organizers had finalized the last details ahead of the ceremony.

Following his swearing-in, Governor Mutuma is expected to address county staff at the Meru County Government offices.

Meru County Commissioner Jacob Ouma assured residents that all necessary security measures are in place, urging the public to attend in large numbers to witness the historic event.

The transition comes after the High Court upheld the impeachment of former Governor Kawira Mwangaza. On Friday, March 14, Justice Bahati Mwamuye dismissed a petition challenging Mwangaza's removal, ruling that it did not meet the legal threshold to overturn the Senate's decision.

"The court has assessed the totality of the impeachment process and found that she was given ample opportunity to present her case and respond to allegations leveled against her," Mwamuye ruled, further rejecting Mwangaza's plea to invalidate the gazette notice confirming her removal.