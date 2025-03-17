Rwanda: Filer Hits Game Winner in APR Comeback Victory Over Patriots

APR Basketball Club point guard Adonis Filer hit a touchdown three pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter as APR recorded a nail-biting win over rivals Patriots on Sunday, March 16.

Filer, who had struggled throughout the game, made the three points with only one second left to end the game before a fully packed Petit Stade erupted in celebration of the game winner.

Rivals Patriots were leading with 67-65, with majority of the revelers predicting a victory in their favor.

However, their hopes faded soon after Ntore Habimana passed the ball to Filer for a corner three with one possession left for the army side. Filer's shot was challenged by Patriots' Steven Hagumintwali but with no success.

There was one second left for Patriots to save their night but their star guard Cole Elliot Lamar could barely shoot the ball with precision as it missed the direction to the bucket.

Sundays' game started with Patriots leading the first quarter 28:20 and they managed to maintain the lead at the break with 45-38 up.

APR bounced back in the third quarter with an offensive power that was largely driven by Malian power forward Aliou Fadiala Diarra who bagged a game-high 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

Point guard Ntore Habimana added 13 points and nine rebounds. He also provided the assist which resulted in Filer's game winner.

Despite the shock late loss, Patriots left it all on the floor and coach Sanny Niyomugabo obviously had no one to blame.

Star point guard Cole Elliot stole the show in the first half of the game, particularly after hitting a buzzer beater that opened a seven-point lead for Patriots at the break.

With less than three months into his debut season in the league, Lamar has won over the hearts of basketball revelers who nicknamed him "the drone" to reflect his athletic abilities on the floor.

The American baller was again in his prime, despite being double teamed throughout the second half of the game. Filer man-marked him and prevented him from scoring from behind the arc while the likes of Diarra and Osborn Shema stayed in the paint to protect the rim and block each of his scoring attempts.

With the win, APR remains unbeaten in the local league sitting on top of the table, while Patriots sits on the third spot.

The army side returns to action on Friday against UGB, while Patriots will rub shoulders with energy side REG BBC. Both games will take place at BK Arena.