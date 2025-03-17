Zimbabwe: Man Fatally Assaulted for Restraining Trio From Pelting Bar Patrons

IN an unfortunate incident, a 45-year-old Zhombe man in Kwekwe, Midlands province, who wanted to play peacekeeper, was repeatedly assaulted with bricks until he died.

This was after the now deceased Shepherd Mavhangira tried to restrain three other men from throwing bricks at imbibers at a beer drinking spot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and subsequent manhunt for the attackers, who are now on the run.

"Police in Kwekwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Kenias Mapfumo, Armstrong Marumahoko and Mathias Tatenda Dhlamini who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on March 13, 2025, at Mushange Business Centre, Zhombe in which Shepherd Mavhangira (45) died," said Nyathi.

"The suspects allegedly hit the victim with bricks on the forehead, thigh and left bicep and he died on the spot.

"The victim had tried to refrain the suspects from throwing bricks at patrons who were drinking beer at a bar," he added.

ZRP is appealing to anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the trio to report at any nearest police station.