Kenya: Isaac Mutuma Sworn in As Meru Governor Following Kawira's Impeachment

NAIROBI — Isaac Mutuma has been sworn in as Meru Governor after the High Court upheld the Senate's decision to impeach Kawira Mwangaza.

Leaders and residents from across the county gathered at Mwendantu Grounds in Meru Town to witness the swearing-in ceremony. Supporters and officials sang and celebrated, voicing their confidence in Mutuma's leadership.

Mutuma, who served as Deputy Governor after winning the 2022 election on an independent ticket with Mwangaza, now assumes leadership of a politically tense Meru County.

The county's Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have already filed impeachment and censure motions against eight County Executive Committee Members (CECMs who served under Mwangaza.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has backed Mutuma's leadership, urging county leaders to unite behind him.

Drawing a biblical comparison, Murungi likened Mutuma to Nehemiah, who rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem, and expressed optimism about his tenure.

"Hon. Rev. Mutuma M'Ethingia will rebuild the fallen walls of Meru just like Nehemiah rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem in the Bible. I urge fellow leaders in Meru County to support him in his quest to make Meru great again! Meru is bigger than all of us," Murungi said in a statement on Monday.

Mutuma's swearing-in follows a prolonged leadership battle that culminated in Mwangaza's removal.

On March 14, High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye dismissed a petition challenging her impeachment, ruling that it failed to meet the legal threshold to overturn the Senate's decision.

"The court has assessed the totality of the impeachment process and found that she was given ample opportunity to present her case and respond to allegations leveled against her," Mwamuye ruled, further rejecting her plea to invalidate the gazette notice confirming her removal.

Mwangaza's ouster was finalized on August 21, 2024, when 26 senators voted to remove her from office on charges of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

Four senators opposed the impeachment, while 14 abstained.

This marked the third impeachment motion against Mwangaza to reach the Senate.

With the transition now complete, all eyes are on Mutuma as he steps into leadership, tasked with unifying a divided county and steering Meru forward.