Uganda: Thousands Defy Rain to Support Girl Child Education At 2025 Absa Kh3 7 Hills Run

Brian Adams Ategeka finished first at 01:24:32, while Evas Nasasira also posted a record-breaking time of 02:06:02

Adams, the overall fastest elite runner walked away with a Land Title

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2025 edition of the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run witnessed another impressive turnout as over 6,000 running enthusiasts defied the morning downpour to support the cause of keeping the girl child in school.

Flagged off by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, alongside senior Absa Bank Uganda Interim Managing Director David Wander and KH3 Hash Master, runners set off at dawn to tackle the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM races, traversing Kampala's legendary seven hills.

Held in partnership with the Kampala Hash House Harriers (KH3), and building on the success of the past two years, this Run under the theme "Change Her Story." Proceeds from the event will directly support initiatives that break down barriers to girls' education and/or enhancing access to quality education for girls, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the 21KM category, last year's silver medalist, Brian Adams Ategeka clinched gold this year finishing with a time of 01:24:32, while Evas Nasasira also posted a record-breaking time of 02:06:02 in the women's category. Their performances solidified the Run's status as a top-tier sporting event in Uganda.

In the fiercely contested 21KM timed race, Brian Ategeka, Andima Sunday, Evas Nasasira and Hilda Atwiine won all-expenses-paid trips to South Africa to compete in the prestigious Absa Run Your City Series in Johannesburg. They will join last year's top four club winners on this experience where courtesy of Absa and Uganda Airlines.

Additionally, the overall fastest elite runner, Brian Adams Ategeka claimed an exciting land title in the Mpigi Estate, courtesy of Bakaima Real Estate Agents.

"I have participated in many races, but the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run is truly special," said Ategeka, one of the elite winners. "It is physically demanding but incredibly rewarding, especially knowing that we are running for a cause bigger than ourselves--giving young girls access to education."

Since its inception in 2023, the Absa KH3 7 Hills Run has raised UGX 500 million for girl child education--UGX 200 million in 2023 and UGX 300 million in 2024--positively impacting over 10,000 girls across Uganda.

"Your participation strengthens our ambition to be a force for good wherever where we operate, allowing us to reach and uplift even more girls in our communities," said David Wandera, Interim Managing Director, Absa Bank Uganda. "Together, we are changing a girl's story, making education more accessible, and that is a legacy we can all be proud of."

The Run continues to attract growing corporate sponsorship, with five new sponsors joining this year. The 2025 edition was made possible through the generous support of Mighty Rides Limited, Hariss International, Prudential Uganda, Kakira Sugar, UAP Old Mutual, DHL, Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries, Bakaima Real Estate Agents, NBS Sport, Nation Media Group, Graphic Systems, the Deposit Protection Fund (DPF) and Jubilee Insurance.

Additionally, DHL Uganda partnered with the event to ensure responsible waste management, overseeing the collection and recycling of plastic waste--a step towards reducing the event's carbon footprint and supporting environmental sustainability.

"We are grateful to the general public, running clubs and companies that heeded our call to participate in this run for a good cause," said Wilson Asiimwe, the Hash Master, Kampala Hash House Harrier. "The Run keeps growing in leaps and bounds year on year and we look forward to making an even greater impact on the community this year."

True to tradition, the event culminated in a vibrant celebration, featuring electrifying performances from Rema, Elijah Kitaka, Cindy, DJ Etania and DJ VX Faisal ensuring that the day ended on a high note.