Uganda: Kitagwenda Administration Block Construction Resumes After Years On Hold

After nearly three years of stalled progress, construction of Kitagwenda District's administration block has resumed, raising hopes for improved service delivery in the district.

The project, initiated after Kitagwenda attained district status in 2019, had been halted due to financial constraints, forcing district staff to operate in inadequate office space.

Kitagwenda District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Joanitah Nakityo confirmed the resumption, attributing it to additional government funding.

"We have received an additional Shs 300 million from the Ministry of Finance to continue with the construction," Nakityo said. "This is a top-up to the Shs 300 million we had already received in the financial year 2024/2025."

To accelerate completion, the district executive committee has proposed allocating an additional Shs 270 million from the Dura royalties toward the project.

"If these funds are utilized properly, we will only need about Shs 300 million more to complete the entire administration block," Nakityo added.

The resumption of construction marks a significant milestone for Kitagwenda, as the new administration block is expected to enhance service delivery and create a more conducive working environment for district officials.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that the modern facility will improve governance, coordination, and efficiency once completed.