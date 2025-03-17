Rwanda: Kagame Asserts Rwanda's Right to Defend Its People Amid Congo Conflict

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has dismissed claims that Rwanda is responsible for the ongoing war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing historical factors and the displacement of Rwandans across borders.

Speaking to over 8,000 residents of Kigali and citizen representatives from across the country at BK Arena, Kagame emphasized Rwanda's right to defend its people.

"This war in Congo people have tried to make it Rwanda's war, but it is not Rwanda's war. Rwanda did not start this war. Rather, what those who started it wanted is what we are fighting against, and that is what I am going to explain to you," Kagame said.

He noted that the conflict stems from historical events that left some Rwandans outside the country's present borders.

"Some people who are called Rwandans found themselves on the other side of the borders that define Rwanda today," he added.

Kagame asserted that Rwanda did not move its people to areas such as Kisoro in Uganda or Masisi and Rutshuru in the DRC.

He further challenged neighboring governments, stating that if they wanted these displaced populations to return, they should also relinquish the land they occupy.

"If the governments of those countries want to tell them, 'Get up and go back to where you belong, to Rwanda,' then they should expel them along with the land they live on and remain with only what belongs to them."

He also addressed Rwanda's ongoing struggles, emphasizing the country's need to continuously defend itself against security and developmental challenges.

"This is the life we lead. This is how our history has shaped us. We have to keep fighting this never-ending battle in all its different dimensions," Kagame stated.

Reflecting on Rwanda's past, Kagame pointed to foreign involvement in the 1994 genocide, arguing that external actors played a significant role in the tragedy.

"Those who were involved and are not Rwandans played an even more significant role in the tragic events than Rwandans did," he said.

As Rwanda approaches the commemoration of the genocide, Kagame reaffirmed the resilience of the Rwandan people in the face of persistent external threats.

"There is nothing that can happen to us that is worse than the tragedy we survived. That is why we should not be afraid to speak out, to fight for ourselves, and to stand against those who seek to annihilate us," he declared.

He urged Rwandans to remain steadfast in defending their sovereignty and future, emphasizing that Rwanda will not allow itself to be undermined.