Uganda: Health Ministry Engages Cultural Institutions On Malaria Vaccination

The Ministry of Health has engage cultural institutions around the country in a bid to rally masses toward Malaria vaccination.

Malaria vaccination is set for April, 1 for children between six months and one year.

Ministry officials engaged officials from Buganda, Rwenzururu in Kasese, Bagwere in Mbale and the Lugbara in Arua asking them to rally subjects to embrace the forthcoming vaccination exercise.

Speaking to Buganda Kingdom officials, the Commissioner for Health Services - Health Promotion and Education, Dr. Richard Kabanda spoke of Buganda's central role in the nation's economy, a hub that attracted people from all corners of the country, yet, with this bustling activity came a hidden danger: the risk of disease transmission.

"Buganda is a crossroads. People come here to trade, to work, and to build their lives. But with this movement, diseases can spread. We must work together--cultural leaders, health officials, and communities--to prevent outbreaks and promote health,"he said.

Dr.Kabanda spoke of Malaria's disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable: children under five years old.

"Their little bodies are not yet strong enough to fight this disease. Malaria affects us all, but it is our children who suffer the most."

He highlighted the government's efforts to combat the disease, including the introduction of a malaria vaccine for children starting at six months of age.

This vaccine, he explained, was a critical addition to the existing interventions, such as mosquito nets and antimalarial medications. Yet, despite its potential to save lives, the vaccine faced an uphill battle against misinformation and misconceptions spread on social media.

"There are falsehoods circulating. Some claim the vaccine is unsafe or unnecessary. As cultural leaders and parents, we have a responsibility to protect our children and to counter these myths with facts. We must ensure that our communities understand the importance of this vaccine and all the other interventions."

He urged the leaders to take this message to their communities, to speak with mothers and fathers, and to emphasize the importance of adhering to the vaccination schedule.

"The fourth dose is particularly critical.It's the one that many mothers struggle to complete. But it is essential for ensuring full protection."

Dr. Kabanda's words resonated deeply with the leaders in the room as they recognized their unique role in shaping the mindset of their communities.

As custodians of culture and tradition, they had the power to influence behavior and inspire change.

They realised that protecting Buganda's children from malaria was not just a health issue--it was a matter of safeguarding the future of their people.

As the meeting drew to a close, the leaders pledged to take action. They would use every opportunity--community gatherings, cultural events, and even casual conversations--to spread the message about the malaria vaccine and other preventive measures. They would address the misinformation head-on, armed with the facts provided by the Ministry of Health.

In Nebbi, the Alur cultural Institution through its Minister of Health, Dr Amos Nyathirombo has greatly appreciated Ministry of Health for reaching out to the institution with health messages especially on Malaria which is their major challenge.

The team pledged to work closely with the Ministry to ensure the kingdom is healthy.

The Assistant Commissioner, Health communication, Dr Ronald Miria Ocaatre, told the Alur leaders that that they were key in promoting disease prevention, emphasizing the disease challenge Uganda is currently facing including Ebola, Mpox and traditionally Malaria.

He called upon the cultural leaders to embrace and encourage their audiences to support the upcoming Malaria vaccine introduction.

To this, the leaders pledged to do everything under their powers to ensure Malaria vaccine rollout is a success throughout the cultural institution.