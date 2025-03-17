Uganda: NWSC Managing Director Inspects Kagera Water Project, Calls for Quality and Collaboration

The Kagera Water Project is nearing completion, with National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha urging patriotism and collaboration to ensure the project is delivered on schedule by June.

During an inspection in Kikagate, Isingiro District, Dr. Mugisha acknowledged challenges affecting progress, including delays in securing permission to lay pipelines through Katete Road and a 1km installation setback in Isingiro.

"We have faced some challenges, particularly with getting clearance for the pipeline through Katete Road and delays in Isingiro," Dr. Mugisha said.

"However, we remain committed to completing this project, which will significantly enhance water supply and improve living standards."

The €68 million project, funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), includes a drinking water treatment plant, irrigation water production capacity, dual water intake, and 60km of pipelines.

Electrical and mechanical works, along with pump testing, have been completed, and the treatment plant is now 85% finished.

Dr. Mugisha emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards and engaging stakeholders throughout the process.

"Continuous stakeholder engagement is vital for smooth execution," he noted. "The project team must be proactive in addressing challenges through effective communication and collaboration."

NWSC Senior Director of Projects and Capital Development, Eng. Paddy Twesigye, highlighted the project's impact on both rural and urban communities.

"We are in the final stages, with ongoing equipment testing and verification of minimum water flows," Twesigye said.

Once completed, the project is expected to improve water supply in Mbarara City, Isingiro, and surrounding areas, enhancing access to clean water for thousands of residents.