Kenya: Ruto Confers Adesina Top State Commendation for Infrastructure Support

17 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Victor Musyoki

President William Ruto has conferred the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart award upon African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina in recognition of his contributions to Kenya's infrastructure development.

The ceremony took place at State House, Nairobi, honoring Adesina's instrumental role in advancing the Last Mile Connectivity and Lake Turkana Wind Power projects.

Adesina, who has led AfDB since 2015, expressed his gratitude to the president for the honor, stating:

"I am really humbled by your incredible kindness. What a great honor, what a rare privilege, what a historic recognition. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Mr. President," he said.

The Last Mile Connectivity project aims to extend electricity access to underserved rural communities, fostering social and economic growth.

The Lake Turkana Wind Power project, completed in 2019, is one of the largest wind farms in Africa. It supplies a substantial portion of Kenya's renewable energy, reinforcing the nation's commitment to sustainable development.

The Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart is Kenya's highest honors, bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the nation.

