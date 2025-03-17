Kenya: Emissions From Building Sector Stopped Rising for the First Time Since 2020, UN Finds

Nairobi — A growing number of countries are working to decarbonize buildings, but sluggish progress and financing puts global climate goals at risk.

These are the key findings of an annual review of the buildings and construction sector, published today by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC).

The Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2024-2025 highlights progress made on related global climate goals and calls for greater ambition on six challenges, including building energy codes, renewable energy, and financing.

Global frameworks and initiatives such as Intergovernmental Council for Buildings and Climate, the Buildings Breakthrough and the Declaration de Chaillot are sustaining momentum towards adopting ambitious climate action plans, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), for net-zero buildings ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem, Brazil.

"The buildings where we work, shop and live account for a third of global emissions and a third of global waste," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

"The good news is that government actions are working. But we must do more and do it faster. I encourage all countries to include plans to rapidly cut emissions from buildings and construction in their new NDCs."

Looking back on the decade since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the report notes that 2024 marked the first year in which growth in building construction was decoupled from emissions in the sector, which had previously plateaued.

This milestone follows the adoption of mandatory building energy codes aligned with net-zero emissions goals, performance standards, and increased energy efficiency investments.

As a result, the sector's energy intensity has decreased by almost 10%, while the share of renewable energy in final energy demand has increased by nearly 5%.

Additional measures such as circular construction practices, green leases, energy efficient retrofitting of existing buildings, and prioritizing the use of low carbon materials can further reduce energy consumption, enhance waste management and reduce emissions overall.

Despite this progress, the sector remains a key driver of the climate crisis, consuming 32 per cent of global energy and contributing to 34 per cent of global CO2 emissions. The sector is dependent on materials like cement and steel that are responsible for 18% of global emissions and are a major source of construction waste.

Given nearly half of the world's buildings that will exist by 2050 have not yet been built, the adoption of ambitious energy building codes is critical.

However, data points to a recent decline in highly effective measures like heat pump installations and over 50 per cent of newly constructed floorspace in emerging and developing economies is still not covered by building codes.

The report challenges major carbon-emitting countries to adopt zero-carbon building energy codes by 2028, with all other nations following suit by 2035.

Building code reforms and their integration into the ongoing submission of NDCs are essential to achieving the COP28 Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge.

The UN is urging governments, financial institutions, and businesses to collaborate in doubling global building energy efficiency investments--from USD 270 billion to USD 522 billion--by 2030.

Furthermore, adopting Extended Producer Responsibility measures and circular economy practices--such as extending building lifespans, improving material efficiency, and enhancing recycling--are key strategies to address financing gaps.

Workforce development programs are also crucial to fill the sector's skill gaps.

