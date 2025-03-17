Rwanda Develops Training Module to Enhance Alternative Dispute Resolution

The Ministry of Justice is developing a comprehensive training module to strengthen the skills of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service providers across Rwanda, according to Théophile Mbonera, the Permanent Secretary.

Mbonera stated that the initiative aims to build the capacity of people who facilitate in dispute resolution. He said a study revealed that while many people assist in resolving disputes, not all have formal training, leading to inconsistent outcomes.

The new module will equip mediators with essential knowledge and skills to improve the effectiveness of ADR services. Beyond training, Mbonera emphasized the need for widespread public awareness to promote ADR as a primary method of resolving disputes.

"Sensitization is crucial, not only to inform the public but also to change mindsets. Those who have traditionally resorted to litigation should embrace dialogue and amicable resolution instead of going to court," he said.

An ADR policy was approved by the Cabinet in September 2022. It aligns with the country's commitment to dialogue and mutual understanding, as outlined in the Rwandan Constitution.

Mbonera noted that the policy was developed after extensive research to ensure it meets Rwanda's needs while adhering to international and regional dispute resolution principles. Since its adoption, various activities have been implemented to promote ADR.

One of the key challenges identified is the lack of coordination among ADR service providers. The Ministry of Justice is currently mapping ADR practitioners to establish a centralized database, ensuring better coordination and effectiveness.

"There are many ADR service providers, but most are unknown. Even those who are recognized do not have a structured way to coordinate their activities. We are working on identifying and organizing them to strengthen ADR at the national level," Mbonera explained.

Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms offer numerous benefits at both the individual and national levels. They help parties resolve disputes faster and cost-effectively, fostering social harmony by preserving relationships. They also contributes to national security and economic growth by ensuring access to swift justice.

Mbonera highlighted that ADR also reduces the backlog of cases in courts.

"Currently, 9,087 civil, commercial, and labour cases have been resolved through mediation, while 19,527 criminal cases have been settled through plea bargaining. This demonstrates that ADR significantly eases the burden on the judicial system," he noted.

Grace Uwamwezi, a church-based mediator, welcomed the initiative, sharing her experience of resolving disputes within her religious community.

"For years, I have mediated family disputes in my church, but I never received formal training. Some of the cases we handled could have gone to court, yet we resolved them informally. I am glad that the government is now formalizing this process, which will improve the quality of our work," Uwamwezi said.

ADR practitioners include local government authorities, Abunzi committees, labor inspectors, private sector actors, and court officials.