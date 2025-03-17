Southern Africa: Gen Muganga in Harare for Joint EAC-SADC Meeting On DR Congo Crisis

17 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Chief of Defence Staff of Rwandan Defence Force (RDF), Gen Mubarakh Muganga, on Sunday, March 16, attended a meeting of senior officials from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in Harare, Zimbabwe, where they reviewed the agenda of a ministerial meeting on DR Congo conflict due on Monday.

The agenda included the report of the Joint Meeting of the Chiefs of Defence on the ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a Secretariat-level Technical Coordination Mechanism to monitor implementation of the Joint Summit decisions made in February in response to an escalation in the conflict pitting the Congolese government and the M23 rebels.

Gen Muganga was accompanied by Special Operations Force Commander and Head of Defence Intelligence Brig Gen Stanislas Gashugi.

The senior officials' meeting came a two days after EAC minister of foreign affairs and defence met in Nairobi, Kenya, where they discussed the roadmap for restoring peace and stability in eastern DR Congo, as well as technical support for the EAC-SADC peace process.

