South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Gang Behind Hammanskraal ATM Bombings

17 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have launched a manhunt for a gang of about 30 men who allegedly bombed five ATMs at a shopping mall in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, over the weekend.

According to a statement issued by the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

A security guard was conducting patrols outside the mall when he was allegedly accosted by the suspects, who were driving a bakkie.

"The suspects robbed him of his firearm and proceeded inside the shopping mall, where they robbed the second security officer of his cellphone. It is further alleged that the suspects then bombed the five ATMs and broke into one of the shops where they also bombed the drop safe," the police said.

As suspects were leaving the shopping mall, they saw the police officers and started firing shots.

"A shootout ensued between the police, private security officers and the suspects. One of the security officers was shot and wounded. He was taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment," the police said.

The police said no arrests have been made and authorities are still on the lookout for the suspects.

"It cannot be confirmed at this stage how much money was taken from the ATMs and the shop."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

