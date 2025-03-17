South Africa: Eastern Cape Government Announces Key Leadership Appointments

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has reinforced its administrative leadership with the appointment of new Heads of Departments (HoDs) across several critical portfolios.

In a statement on Monday, the provincial government said the strategic decisions reflect the government's commitment to enhancing service delivery, stability, and efficiency in the province.

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, confirmed the provincial government's confidence in the three incumbents who previously served in an acting capacity.

The newly appointed HODs are Sharon Marsdorp, who has been appointed as the new Education Head of Department, Bonginkosi Dayimani in Agriculture, Edmond Desmond Quinton Venn in Human Settlements, and Phucuka Penny Penxa in Public Works and Infrastructure.

Mickey Mama's contract as HOD in the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism (DEDEAT) has been renewed.

Mabuyane also announced that the recruitment process for the Head of Departments for Community Safety is at an advanced stage, while the recruitment of HODs in the Departments of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC) and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) is currently underway.

Mabuyane urged the newly appointed HoDs to remain steadfast in their commitment to ethical leadership.

"As we welcome our new Head of Departments, I urge them to embrace this opportunity to serve our people with dedication, integrity, and passion. Let us work together to strengthen government as a whole and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our citizens, where everyone has access to opportunities, resources, and services," Mabuyane said.

He added that the appointments reaffirm the Provincial Government's commitment to strengthening leadership and governance in the province, ensuring that the provincial administration is guided by capable and dedicated professionals who will play a pivotal role in advancing the Eastern Cape's development agenda.