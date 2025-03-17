Liberia: On National Decision Making

opinion

During this week, we have been hearing plenty of news about tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. The tariffs talk is coming from the mouth of the President of the United States of America (USA) Mr. Donald Trump. As the USA is considered to be the Bastion of Democracy, one expects that the making of national decisions would be left up to the people rather than up to one person.

But in the USA, the making of national decisions is left up to one person as in the case of the tariffs on some countries of the world. This shows that the USA is being governed by autocracy rather than democracy. What an irony! The irony exists because the local powers that are in Liberia continue to be taking orders, including money, from the USA.

Even though the USA has sanctioned some top officials of the government in Liberia, orders from the USA continue to be taken by the Government of Liberia (GOL). Look at how the USA government sanctioned some top officials of the GOL but the GOL continues to take orders from the USA government. These orders are taken even though they lead to poverty generation in Liberia.

Poverty generation continues in Liberia with National Legislators having access to at least LD200,000 a day and their foreign partners having access to at least LD300,000,000 a day while the poor people of Liberia continue to have access to at most less than LD300 a day. No wonder the people of Liberia say that Liberia is headed in the wrong direction (Afrobarometer, 2022).

But the people of Liberia want to be headed in the right direction/ They are doing this by raising the awareness of voters about the records. The process takes time. All of the legislators with bad records were not re-elected because the electoral process is not an event. Through this awareness raising, the unfair prevailing electoral process is being changed into the fair enduring electoral process.

Under the awareness raising within the Rule of Law, the illegal practices of the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia, the supervisory entity for elections in Liberia, are being exposed, thereby reducing the illegal practices of NEC. It is only through the awareness raising that persons with good records can get elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace in Liberia and in any other country.