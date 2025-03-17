Liberia Boxing Association to Induct New Leadership

17 March 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia —

 

The newly elected leadership of the Liberia Boxing Association (LBA) is set to be inducted into office on March 21, 2025, at the association's headquarters on Broad Street.

Alfred Michael Slocum, who was reelected as Secretary General, confirmed that the new leadership was elected on February 7, 2025.

Arku T. Kortee, the current head coach of the Liberia Boxing Team, was elected as president for the next four years.

Other newly elected officials include Emmanuel Sackey as Vice President and Abdullah Donzo as Assistant Secretary General. Kortee won the presidency by a majority vote, defeating his predecessor, Jonathan Wade, while Slocum was reelected unopposed.

Slocum expressed gratitude to Wade for his contributions to boxing during his tenure and emphasized that the election of Kortee and the new leadership reflected the trust and confidence voters have in their ability to promote boxing in Liberia.

"We encourage all former boxing affiliates and those who have stepped away from the sport to return and help us revamp boxing in the country," Slocum said. "With Mr. Kortee, a veteran of the sport and current head coach, leading the way, it is time for everyone to unite for the growth of boxing in Liberia."

