Kenya: Macadamia Nut Farmers Urged to Reject Payments Below Sh100

17 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Macadamia farmers have been urged to reject any payments below the government-mandated minimum price of Sh 100 per kilogram, as stipulated by The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) Chairman Jane Maigua, assured farmers of fair pricing and value addition in the sector.

Maigua reaffirmed that processors are ready to purchase mature macadamia nuts, urging farmers to deliver only mature, high-quality nuts to designated collection centres in key growing regions to ensure they benefit from the established fair price.

"No farmer should accept payment below the minimum guaranteed price of KES 100 per kilogram, as stipulated by CS Kagwe," she urged.

Maigua firmly warned farmers against accepting payments below Sh 100 per kilogram and dismissed claims that processors were buying nuts at lower prices.

She also cautioned farmers to avoid unscrupulous brokers who might attempt to undermine the government directive.

"We are committed to ensuring that you are not exploited and receive a fair price for your efforts," she said.

Beyond pricing concerns, MACNUT is also working on plans to introduce higher prices for premium-quality nuts as part of its strategy to expand into global retail and consumer markets.

The association is encouraging farmers to register with cooperatives and farmer groups, which will provide access to a range of benefits, including certified seedlings, subsidized bio-fertilizers, training programs, dehusking technologies, and financial opportunities from carbon credits.

The government announced the minimum guaranteed price of Sh 100 per kilogram for macadamia nuts in October of last year.

The Agriculture Ministry issued the directive as part of its crucial measures to support farmers and stabilize the macadamia industry.

