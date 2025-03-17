Uganda: No Need for Consultation On Working With NRM Government-Anthony Akol

Kilak North MP Anthony Akol has dismissed criticism from religious leaders and locals regarding his decision and that of some opposition MPs in Acholi to collaborate with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

Akol defended his recent meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, stating that it was aimed at reminding him of unfulfilled pledges to the region.

Akol explained that, as a team of opposition MPs from the region, they urged the president to address longstanding concerns, particularly the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) policy, which highlights the need for better resettlement for people affected by past conflicts.

"Our meeting with the president was not conclusive because the issues we raised were many. The president requested more time to study them," Akol said.

He also criticized Catholic priests, particularly Fr. Eric, for his March 7 sermon at Holy Rosary Church, in which he called on opposition leaders to be accountable and avoid exploiting voters for personal gain. Akol dismissed these concerns, stating that many of the complaints raised by locals were unfounded.

Akol further clarified that consultations were held with the Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) and that broader public engagement was unnecessary.

"As leaders, we are already aware of the region's challenges, so there was nothing new to consult the public about," he stated.

The MP revealed that the government has formed a 16-member team, led by Gen. David Muhoozi, to address the issues they raised. He also criticized NRM members who have opposed his decision to work with the ruling party, saying their reaction was unexpected.

"Some of the criticism from NRM members over our defection is unfair. I thought they would be the happiest about it, but instead, many are attacking us," Akol remarked.

His comments come amid growing public concern over why opposition MPs are engaging in negotiations with the NRM without first consulting their constituents. The debate has gained traction, with church leaders joining locals in questioning the move.

Several MPs who recently met the president have since defended their decision on radio talk shows, arguing that working with the government is in the region's best interest.

Gulu City Woman MP Aol Betty Ochan of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) echoed this stance, insisting that their actions are aimed at advancing Acholi's development.

"Many people have misinterpreted our decision to establish a working arrangement with the NRM government," she said.

However, governance expert Bernard Loum believes such political realignments are driven by electoral concerns rather than genuine development interests.

"There is nothing new here. This is just a politically motivated move by opposition leaders seeking re-election. Many opposition MPs in Acholi cannot confidently account for their work over the past four years, and the fear of losing in the next elections is pushing them to engage with the government," Loum said.

He predicted that more surprising political shifts would unfold in the coming days.

"This is just the beginning--let's watch the space," Loum added.