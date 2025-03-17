Kenya: Google Eyes African SMBs With AI, Marketing, and Business Skills

Nairobi — Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy program, aimed at empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The program builds on the success of previous years, providing cutting-edge, AI-powered business training while launching a new season of its popular speaker series, "Hustle Academy Brings You."

According to Google, small and medium-sized businesses play a crucial role in Africa's economic development, yet they often face significant challenges, including limited access to capital, insufficient resources, and a lack of specialized skills.

Google's Hustle Academy seeks to overcome these barriers by offering practical training, mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, helping SMBs scale and thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Since its inception in 2022, the Hustle Academy has already supported over 15,000 SMBs, providing critical training and resources for entrepreneurs eager to grow their businesses.

The 2025 program is set to further equip African entrepreneurs with the skills necessary to leverage modern technologies like AI to boost operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

"We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs," said Kristy Grant, Head of B2B Marketing, SSA at Google.

"This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back 'Hustle Academy Brings You', featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders."

The free, virtual bootcamp will cover essential topics such as AI integration, where participants will learn how to incorporate artificial intelligence into their business operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

Additionally, the program will address core business fundamentals, including business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development. These topics are designed to help entrepreneurs improve their operational efficiency, expand their customer reach, and build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

To qualify for the program, businesses must be based in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa, have been operational for at least one year, and be looking to expand.

Accepted participants will benefit from expert mentorship, real-world case studies, and valuable networking opportunities that will help them connect with other entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential partners.