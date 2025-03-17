Rwanda: Second Phase of Imbuto Foundation's Agribusiness Challenge to Offer Funding to Top Youth Projects

The Imali Agribusiness Challenge, an initiative by Imbuto Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, UNDP, and FAO, whose second phase began on March 7, aims to empower young innovators and create sustainable growth opportunities in the agricultural sector.

In this phase, 10 top projects will be selected by a jury of agribusiness experts, with each winning project receiving Rwf10 million to help scale up their business and increase its impact.

The challenge rewards the most innovative agricultural projects with seed capital after a six-month mentorship for the winners.

Beneficiaries reflect on the challenge's impact

Mico Mariette Bisenge, a winner of the Imali Agri-Challenge Phase 1 in 2023, reflected on how the programme has been pivotal in her growth journey.

Through the challenge, Bisenge's company, Smart Greenhouse, which develops technology solutions for climate-resilient agriculture, was able to transition from an idea to a marketable product.

The Rwf10 million seed funding enabled her team to develop, test, and start selling their greenhouse technology, which monitors, controls, and regulates environmental conditions.

"Winning the challenge helped me turn my vision into reality," said Bisenge. "It allowed us to develop our product, refine it through customer feedback, and generate early revenue, proving there's a demand in the market."

For her, the impact of the programme was not only about funding but also about shifting her mindset to view agriculture as a viable and professional career.

Abdu Usanase, founder and CEO of Agri-research Unguka, a youth-led organisation focused on producing and adding value to potatoes, also benefited from the challenge.

His company, which makes bread, donuts, and snacks, faced challenges before receiving the seed capital. Production costs were high, and the products lacked market visibility.

"The seed capital allowed us to improve the quality of our products and lower the prices, which helped us expand our market reach. With the funding, we now supply to Musanze and are working to grow our business further," he said.

Usanase emphasised the role of mentorship provided by the challenge. "We received invaluable guidance on how to stay competitive, secure partners, and expand our business. It's not just about funding but about the strategic vision we now have for our future."

He said had bigger plans for his company, which he aims to grow into an factory worth Rwf100 million. With the mentorship and partnerships established through Imbuto Foundation, he has now put together a five-year strategic plan for his business.

"I encourage many young people to apply for it but make sure your business is not only innovative but also profitable. This way, if you receive the capital, it will help you expand," Usanase said.

Criteria for participation

Imali Agribusiness Challenge is open to youth aged 18 to 30 who have a project involved in the agricultural value chain. To apply for the programme, the project must be in the implementation stage, have a physical working space, and with a clear plan for job creation.

Applicants must also possess a registration certificate from Rwanda Development Board (RDB) or Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA).

Selected project owners will benefit from a six-month mentorship program and must demonstrate that their projects are environmentally friendly, operational, and actively engage with other farmers. The application period runs until April 5.