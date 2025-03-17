Africa: William Kabogo to Headline Africa Ciso Summit

The stage is set for the biggest gathering of cybersecurity professionals in Africa, the second edition of the Africa CISO Summit.

Slated for 19 & 20 March 2025 at Radisson Blu, Upper Hill, Nairobi, the summit will bring together CISOs, CIOs, Heads of IT, tech leaders, government officials, regulators, and industry experts from across Africa to tackle the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing businesses and critical infrastructure.

The Africa CISO Summit (2025) is set to reach new heights with the confirmation of William Kabogo, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT & Digital Economy (MICDE) as the keynote speaker for this prestigious event. His participation marks a significant milestone. One that reinforces the growing importance of cybersecurity, digital resilience, and strategic leadership in Africa's digital economy.

The event, organised by CIO Africa by dx5, Africa's technology driver, brings together prolific cybersecurity professionals including Segun Yayi, the Vice President of Tech Risk Advisory at Goldman Sachs, Seyoum Damtew, the Director of Information System Security at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, and from South Africa, Steve Jump, Founder of Custodiet Advisory Services, amongst other distinguished speakers.

"The Africa CISO Summit (2025) is a milestone event not just for the technology leadership in Africa, but for all organisations be they large enterprises or SMEs. It is a fact that cybersecurity is not just a technology problem. It is a business problem," says Harry Hare, Chairman, CIO Africa by dx5.

The World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook Report 2024 indicated "In 2022, the cybersecurity economy grew twice as fast as the world economy. In 2023, it grew four times faster. Although organisational investment in cyber resilience overall is on the rise, rapid innovation and growth often lead to uneven development." One that disadvantages less developed nations, sectors and communities.

In addition, recent market research reports that the global big data market is set to grow from $138.9 billion in 2020 to $229.4 billion by 2025 owing in part to the growing need for data-driven decision-making as a competitive advantage. With big data comes the need for similarly substantial cyber security solutions. It makes the continent fertile hunting ground for AI-driven cyber criminals. All these make forums such as the Africa CISO Summit inevitable.

Kabogo's confirmation as the keynote speaker at the Africa CISO Summit 2025 reiterates the critical role of leadership when it comes to shaping Africa's cybersecurity landscape. His insights as Cabinet Secretary will no doubt provide a powerful roadmap for securing a digital future, nurturing resilience, and driving public-private collaboration. "This is a game-changing moment for the Summit and the wider cybersecurity community," said Hare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Kenya ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Africa CISO Summit 2025 is a unique gathering that convenes over 300+ of Africa's foremost cybersecurity leaders, decision-makers, and innovators. With cybersecurity identified as one of the biggest trends in digital transformation in 2025, tech leaders such as CISOs, CIOs, IT security managers and directors, Risk Management Officers, compliance and regulatory officers to Data Protection Officers, government officials and cybersecurity policymakers are expected in attendance.

The two-day summit will provide attendees with unique exposure to continental insights, opportunities to showcase innovative products and services and to foster meaningful connections with key industry influencers. It will explore critical advancements shaping cybersecurity by providing insights into the security implications of IoT and cloud computing, leaving guests with strategies for navigating an ever-evolving digital landscape.