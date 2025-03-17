Somalia: Somali Police Commander Conducts Comprehensive Night Inspection to Enhance Security in Mogadishu

17 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, Commander of the Somali Police Force, recently conducted an extensive night inspection across critical security checkpoints, police stations, and key public and business areas in Mogadishu.

The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the operational effectiveness of the police force and evaluate the security environment within the capital.

During the visit, Major General Asad engaged with local residents, including business owners and individuals at security checkpoints, to discuss safety concerns and gather firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the public, particularly during late-night hours.

The Commander reiterated the importance of collaboration between the police and the community in fostering a secure environment.

This inspection is part of the Somali Police Force's broader strategy to reinforce security measures and improve the operational capacity of its personnel.

Major General Asad's actions reflect the police's ongoing commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring the security of Mogadishu's residents.

