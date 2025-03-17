Somalia Launches National Transformation Plan (Ntp 2025-2029) Under Leadership of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre

In a significant milestone for the country's future, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre officially launched Somalia's National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025-2029 today in Mogadishu.

This comprehensive strategy aims to set the foundation for the nation's long-term development and economic growth.

The NTP 2025-2029 outlines key priorities for Somalia's transformation across various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, security, and job creation.

With an emphasis on sustainable growth, the plan seeks to empower Somali citizens, create new opportunities, and enhance the country's global standing.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized that the NTP represents a new era for Somalia, one focused on strategic development, improved governance, and the fostering of economic stability.

He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between the government, the private sector, and international partners in ensuring the successful implementation of the plan.

"We are taking decisive steps towards building a prosperous future for Somalia. The NTP will serve as the blueprint for our country's transformation over the next five years, fostering opportunities for all Somalis," said Prime Minister Barre during the launch event.

The plan is a crucial part of Somalia's efforts to rebuild its economy and infrastructure, aiming to strengthen resilience against challenges while enhancing the well-being of its citizens.

As the NTP 2025-2029 sets the course for national development, it is expected to have a far-reaching impact on Somalia's economic trajectory and its place on the global stage.

With this bold initiative, Somalia embarks on a new journey toward prosperity, demonstrating its commitment to a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.