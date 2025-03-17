Somalia: Somali Police Force Units Join Ongoing Operations Against Terrorism in Middle Shabelle

In a significant development on the frontlines of the ongoing security operations in the Middle Shabelle region, units from the Somali Police Force (SPF) have arrived to reinforce the national army in the fight against extremist groups.

The Somali National Army (SNA), alongside various security forces, has been engaged in a large-scale effort to eliminate terrorist elements, particularly targeting the insurgents known as "Khawaariij."

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, the infantry Commander of the Somali National Army, who is overseeing the operations, welcomed the newly arrived police units to the frontlines, highlighting the importance of this coordination in strengthening the country's counter-terrorism efforts.

The presence of the police force is seen as a crucial step in accelerating the military's progress against the insurgents, as they work towards eliminating the threat posed by the terrorist groups in the region.

The police units, known for their specialized skills and training, will be actively involved in the mission to neutralize the insurgents, providing essential support to the military's operations in Middle Shabelle.

General Sahal reaffirmed that these brave soldiers and police personnel are prepared to work together in the unified goal of securing Somalia's peace and stability.

This move underscores the Somali government's commitment to intensifying the battle against terrorism and extremist groups operating within the country.

The combined efforts of the Somali National Army and Police Force are expected to significantly contribute to the ongoing push for peace, security, and the restoration of law and order across Somalia.

The operations in Middle Shabelle continue to be a key focus for the Somali government, as it aims to eliminate the threat of terrorism and establish lasting peace for the Somali people.