Uganda: Journalists Reporting On Elections Brutalised By Security Forces

Journalists Hasifah Nanvuma from Nation Media Group, Hassan Wasswa of NBS Television, and Francis Ijjo from NTV Uganda were brutally assaulted by the security forces while reporting on the Kawempe North by-elections on 13 March, local media reported. The three media workers needed urgent medical attention.

Journalist Hakim Wampamba and Francis Isano of NBS TV were also beaten and arrested. NBS TV claims that its team including photojournalist Francis Isano, cameraman Hassan Wasswa, and reporter Hakim Wampamba was deliberately targeted by security personnel while on assignment.

Several other journalists covering the elections were beaten and their cameras, laptops and phones confiscated and destroyed by the security agents.

UJU President Lucy Ekadu said in a statement: "The current attacks on the media can only be seen as a move orchestrated by the security agents to intimidate journalists, suppress access to information and muzzle media freedom in the country. The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) must be held accountable for their actions."

Along similar lines, national TV station NBS issued a statement condemning the unjustified assaults, arrests and intimidation of journalists and called for accountability. "We are concerned about the hospitalisation of Francis Isano, our photojournalist, who sustained injuries from the brutal assault. No journalist should be harmed for simply doing their job," read the statement.NBS TV demanded the release of detained journalists and the return of confiscated equipment.

"We call on the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), the Uganda Police Force and the Election Commission to explain these actions and ensure accountability," the statement concluded.

Following a joint press conference on 13 March, the UJU and other media associations declared a media blackout on security agencies until further notice. They urged editors to withdraw field reporters from covering security agencies.

IFJ General Secretary Antony Bellanger called for those responsible for the unwarranted attacks and brutal assaults on journalists covering the Kawempe by-elections to be held accountable. "We are shocked by the violence displayed by security forces against journalists, who were performing their duty of informing the public. These brutal attacks are unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice. Violence against journalists must not go unpunished," he said.