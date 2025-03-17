Ethiopia: Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Govt Denies 'Political Motives' in Constitutional Amendment, Calls Opposition Claims 'Misplaced'

Mohamed Hamid, Head of the Justice Bureau of Benishangul-Gumuz Region, has dismissed claims that the recent constitutional amendment in the region was politically motivated, stating that it was introduced to make the constitution "multi-ethnic and inclusive" and had "nothing to do with polling stations or electoral districts."

Speaking to a regional broadcaster on 16 March 2025, Mohamed explained that the amendment was necessary to address "longstanding questions" and was initiated by the regional cabinet before being "approved by a majority vote after discussions with two competing political parties." He emphasized that the revision expanded parliamentary seats from 100 to 165 based on "social and economic needs."

"There are complaints suggesting 'you are dismantling polling stations of competing parties and reorganizing them,' but this has nothing to do with polling stations or electoral districts," he said, adding that concerns over electoral restructuring were "misplaced."

The amendment has faced resistance from the Boro Democratic Party (BDP), an opposition party operating in Benishangul-Gumuz, which petitioned Ethiopia's Council of Constitutional Inquiry to challenge its legality. BDP members contend that the seat expansion was not based on population size and that changes to electoral districts exceeded the council's constitutional mandate. The dispute escalated after the arrest of three BDP members, including Yohannes Tesema, a regional council representative, days after the petition was filed.

Subsequently, on 15 March, the Benishangul-Gumuz Regional Council held an emergency session and lifted the parliamentary immunity of council member Yohannes Tesema. Mohamed, who presented the motion during the session, stated that Yohannes had been "disseminating information on social media that incites conflict, damages the honor of the region and the council, and diminishes its reputation." He further alleged that Yohannes' actions were aimed at "provoking and dividing ethnic groups" and that there were "indications of connections with elements attempting to overthrow the government by force."

In his interview with the regional broadcaster, Mohamed also recalled that the regional constitution had been amended twice before without similar opposition, stating that "the current outcry stems from the political elite rather than reflecting the desires of the people." He also warned individuals against spreading inflammatory content online, urging them to refrain from activities that could "incite public unrest."