Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is interviewed by VOA's Asha Ibrahim Aden (file photo).

Mogadishu — In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed several new members to the government, with a focus on key ministries and deputy ministerial positions.

Among the appointments are:

H.E. Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi as Minister of Defense

H.E. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur as Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport

H.E. Mahmoud Ahmed Aden (Geesood) as Minister of Trade and Industry

H.E. Mohamed Farah Nur as Minister of Transportation and Aviation

H.E. Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali as Minister of Youth and Sports

Additionally, a number of deputy ministers have been appointed, including:

H.E. Mahmoud Abdulkadir Haji (Jeego) as Deputy Minister of Transportation and Aviation

H.E. Sahur Haji Culuso Hassan as Deputy Minister of Energy and Water

H.E. Sulub Ahmed Firin as Deputy Minister of Internal Security

H.E. Mahmoud Abdullahi Ahmed (Abukate) as Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry

H.E. Amina Hussein Ali as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

H.E. Hussein Ali Haji as Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change

H.E. Fartun Abdulkadir Farah as Deputy Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport

H.E. Mohamed Aden as Deputy Minister of Planning

H.E. Mohamed Hussein Abukar (Gaaraxo) as Deputy Minister of Public Works

H.E. Dahabo Susow Munye as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports

H.E. Osman Ahmed Macow as Deputy Minister of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs

The reshuffle is seen as a move by the Prime Minister to strengthen governance and address the country's key priorities, including security, economic development, and infrastructure.

The new appointees are expected to play vital roles in advancing Somalia's ongoing efforts toward stability and growth.