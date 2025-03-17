Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Announces Cabinet Reshuffle

Voice of America
Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is interviewed by VOA's Asha Ibrahim Aden (file photo).
17 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Somali Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed several new members to the government, with a focus on key ministries and deputy ministerial positions.

Among the appointments are:

H.E. Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi as Minister of Defense

H.E. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur as Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport

H.E. Mahmoud Ahmed Aden (Geesood) as Minister of Trade and Industry

H.E. Mohamed Farah Nur as Minister of Transportation and Aviation

H.E. Mohamed Abdulkadir Ali as Minister of Youth and Sports

Additionally, a number of deputy ministers have been appointed, including:

H.E. Mahmoud Abdulkadir Haji (Jeego) as Deputy Minister of Transportation and Aviation

H.E. Sahur Haji Culuso Hassan as Deputy Minister of Energy and Water

H.E. Sulub Ahmed Firin as Deputy Minister of Internal Security

H.E. Mahmoud Abdullahi Ahmed (Abukate) as Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry

H.E. Amina Hussein Ali as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

H.E. Hussein Ali Haji as Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change

H.E. Fartun Abdulkadir Farah as Deputy Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport

H.E. Mohamed Aden as Deputy Minister of Planning

H.E. Mohamed Hussein Abukar (Gaaraxo) as Deputy Minister of Public Works

H.E. Dahabo Susow Munye as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports

H.E. Osman Ahmed Macow as Deputy Minister of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs

The reshuffle is seen as a move by the Prime Minister to strengthen governance and address the country's key priorities, including security, economic development, and infrastructure.

The new appointees are expected to play vital roles in advancing Somalia's ongoing efforts toward stability and growth.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.