Southern Africa: Global Crises Have Hit Education Hard - 24 Years of Research Offers a Way Forward for Southern Africa

Global crises have shaped our world over the past two decades, affecting education systems everywhere. Higher education researcher Emmanuel Ojo has studied the impact of these disruptions on educational opportunities, particularly in southern Africa.

He looked at 5,511 peer-reviewed articles published between 2000 and 2024 to explore what the research suggests about making education systems more resilient. Here, he answers some questions about his review.

What are the global crises that have undermined education?

In my review I drew up a table documenting how multiple crises have disrupted education systems worldwide.

The cycle began with the 2000-2002 dot-com bubble collapse, which reduced education funding and slowed technological integration. This was followed by the 2001 terrorist attacks, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak (2002-2004), Iraq War (2003-2011), Indian Ocean tsunami (2004), and Hurricane Katrina (2005). The Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2000, global food crisis (2007-2008), financial crisis (2007-2008), and European debt crisis (2010-2012) continued this pattern of disruption.

More recently, the Ebola epidemic, COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine war have destabilised education systems. Meanwhile, the ongoing climate crisis creates challenges, particularly in southern Africa where environmental vulnerability is high.

Who suffers most, and in what ways?

Education has consistently been among the hardest-hit sectors globally. According to Unesco, the COVID pandemic alone affected more than 1.6 billion students worldwide.

But the impact is not distributed equally.

My research shows crises have put vulnerable populations at a further disadvantage through school closures, funding diversions, infrastructure destruction and student displacement. Quality and access decline most sharply for marginalised communities. Costs rise and mobility is restricted. Food insecurity during crises reduces attendance among the poorest students.

In southern Africa, the Covid-19 disruption highlighted existing divides. Privileged students continued learning online. Those in rural and informal settlements were completely cut off from education.

Climate change compounds these inequalities. Unicef highlights that climate disasters have a disproportionate impact on schooling for millions in low-income countries, where adaptive infrastructure is limited.

What's at stake for southern Africa is the region's development potential and social cohesion. The widening of educational divides threatens to create a generation with unequal opportunities and capabilities.

What makes southern African education systems fragile?

My review focused on the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community, revealing what makes them vulnerable to crisis impacts.

Southern Africa's geographic exposure to climate disasters combines with pre-existing economic inequalities. The region's digital divide became starkly visible during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some students were excluded from learning by limited connectivity and unreliable electricity.

The region's systems also rely on external funding. The Trump administration's sudden foreign aid freeze was a shock to South Africa's higher education sector. It has affected public health initiatives and university research programmes.

Research representation itself is unequal. Within the region, South African researchers dominate and other nations make only limited contributions. This creates blind spots in understanding context-specific challenges and solutions.

Each successive crisis deepens educational divides, making recovery increasingly difficult and costly. Weaker education systems make the region less able to respond to other development challenges, too.

How can southern Africa build education systems to withstand crises?

One striking finding from my review was the surge in educational research after the Covid-19 pandemic began - from 229 studies in 2019 to nearly double that in 2020, with continued rapid growth thereafter. This indicates growing recognition that education systems must be redesigned to withstand future disruptions, not merely recover from current ones.

Research points to a number of ways to do this:

Strategic investment in educational infrastructure, particularly digital technologies, to ensure learning continuity.

Equipping educators with skills to adapt teaching methods during emergencies.

Innovative, context-appropriate teaching approaches that empower communities.

Integration of indigenous knowledge systems into curricula, enhancing relevance, adaptability and community ownership.

Interdisciplinary and cross-national research collaborations.

Protection of education budgets, recognising education's role in crisis recovery and long-term stability.

Community engagement in education, ensuring interventions are culturally appropriate and widely accepted.

In my view, African philanthropists have a duty to provide the independent financial base that education systems need to withstand external funding fluctuations.

What's the cost of doing nothing?

The economic and social costs of failing to build resilient education systems are profound and long-lasting. Each educational disruption creates negative effects that extend far beyond the crisis period.

When students miss critical learning periods, it reduces their chances in life. The World Bank estimates that learning losses from the Covid-19 pandemic alone could result in up to US$17 trillion in lost lifetime earnings for affected students globally.

Social costs are equally severe. Educational disruptions increase dropout rates, child marriage, early pregnancy, and youth unemployment. These outcomes create broader societal challenges that require costly interventions across multiple sectors.

Spending on educational resilience avoids those costs.

The question isn't whether southern African nations can afford to invest in educational resilience, but whether they can afford not to.

The choices made today will determine whether education systems merely survive crises or make society better. Evidence-based policies and regional cooperation are essential for building education systems that can fulfil Southern Africa's human potential.

