Angola: A Tribute to Mr. Augusto Santana, DWF Country Director for Angola

analysis

A tribute to Mr Augusto Santana, DWF Country Director for Angola and Hub Lead for Lesotho, Namibia and Angola

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude, we, the Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) team, pay tribute to our dear colleague, Mr. Augusto Santana. His untimely departure leaves an irreplaceable void, but his indelible legacy of dedication, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to democracy, governance, and human rights will continue to inspire us.

Augusto was not just a professional but a beacon of knowledge, a leader of exceptional intellect, and a true servant of democracy. From his early days as a captain in the Angolan Armed Forces in charge of recruitment to his transformative roles in governance and policy, he exemplified the highest ideals of public service. His impressive career spanned decades of commitment to human rights, electoral processes, governance, and social justice.

As an advisor, consultant, and trainer, Augusto's influence reached far beyond Angola. He played a critical role in fostering political engagement, supporting democratic institutions, and advocating for inclusive governance. His tenure at the National Democratic Institute (NDI), Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), and various national institutions showcased his ability to bridge divides and promote meaningful dialogue. His contributions to electoral management, demining efforts, and public policy development are testaments to his lifelong dedication to improving society.

Augusto was instrumental in establishing DWF's programming in Angola, particularly in bringing political parties into our Southern Africa Political Parties & Dialogue (SAPP&D) programme. His diplomatic skills and unwavering determination made possible what once seemed impossible. Through his leadership, he built a formidable team in Luanda, ensuring that the impact of our work extended to the very fabric of Angolan society. His strategic insight, combined with his deep empathy and commitment to positive change, helped shape the region's democratic landscape.

Beyond his professional excellence, Augusto was a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration to those who had the privilege of working alongside him. His humour, wisdom, and ability to bring calm to the most challenging situations made him a cherished colleague. Whether through his famous words, "I am resisting, I am persisting," or his warm and reassuring presence, he embodied resilience and hope. Even in tense moments, his diplomacy and patience disarmed conflicts, turning potential crises into opportunities for growth and understanding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As we reflect on his remarkable journey, we celebrate the values he stood for--integrity, justice, and unwavering dedication to the people of Angola and the broader Southern African region. His legacy will live on in the policies he influenced, the teams he nurtured, and the democratic principles he so passionately championed. His voice, vision, and unwavering commitment to justice will continue to resonate in our mission at DWF.

Augusto leaves behind his loving wife, Sandra, and their children. To them, we extend our deepest condolences and unwavering support. While no words can fill the void left by his absence, we hope they find solace in knowing that his impact on the world was profound and lasting, while his legacy shall live on through Democracy Works Foundation.

Rest in peace, dear Augusto. Your work, your spirit, and your dedication to democracy will never be forgotten.

Forever in our hearts,

The Democracy Works Foundation Team