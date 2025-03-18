Kenya Faces Backlash for Hosting Sudan's RSF, Escalating Regional Tensions

The move raises questions about Kenya's foreign policy alignment and its implications for regional politics in the months to come.

Kenya's decision to host the Sudanese paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Nairobi in February has been met with significant backlash. During the series of meetings held in Nairobi in the midst of Sudan's grueling civil war, RSF leaders signed a charter for the formation of a "parallel government" in Sudan, a move that has escalated tensions with Khartoum. In response, the Sudanese government recalled its ambassador from Kenya, issuing a strong diplomatic rebuke over Nairobi's engagement with a faction accused of war crimes and fueling instability in Sudan.

Historical and geopolitical context

Kenya has historically been involved as a mediator in regional conflicts, including as a key facilitator of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that ended the decades-long civil war in united Sudan, paving the way for the formation of South Sudan as a separate Republic in 2011.

The RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia, notorious for committing atrocities during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s. Led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the RSF became an elite paramilitary force under former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and later played a major role in the post-Bashir power struggle. The ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF, which began in April 2023, has devastated Sudan, displaced over 12 million people and caused tens of thousands of deaths.

Foreign involvement and influence has further complicated the conflict. Prior to the outbreak of the current civil war, western powers like the United States and the EU did little to question the SAF and RSF take over and suppression of the popular plan for a transition to civilian democratic rule. The RSF meanwhile has received financial backing and arms from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has also received backing from the European Union due to collaboration on border security.

Kenya's engagement with the RSF raises questions about its broader foreign policy, which has faced mounting criticism in recent years. In past conflicts, however, such as in Somalia and South Sudan, Kenya was seen as a stabilizing force.

The use of warlords and mercenary groups to further imperialist interests is not new in Africa. Similar strategies were employed in Libya, where Western-backed militias contributed to the country's fragmentation.

Sudan recalls ambassador to Kenya as criticism mounts over RSF meeting

In response to Kenya hosting the RSF for a meeting to form a "parallel government," the Sudanese government recalled its ambassador to Kenya.

Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Kenya of violating international law, the UN Charter, and the African Union's Constitutive Act, arguing that hosting and engaging with an armed faction responsible for war crimes could be seen as a breach of Kenya's diplomatic obligations.

"Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities - while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape - constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes," Sudan's statement read.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Communist Party released a statement condemning both the government, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, which it considers "two sides of the same coin" in the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

"There is no legitimacy for the governments that resulted in the coup and the war of April 2023," the party said.

"The party also rejects attempts by the Nairobi group led by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo seeking to form a parallel government in areas controlled by the rapid support forces," it added.

The party emphasized that the unity and territorial security of Sudan is the most urgent priority.

Internal political implications for Kenya

The move has also led to criticism within Kenya, particularly from progressives and civil society. Booker Ngesa, Secretary-General of the Communist Party Marxist Kenya, framed Ruto's decision as part of a broader pattern of African leaders being used as proxies for imperialist interests:

"To understand Ruto's actions, we must see the larger picture. The enemies of Africa do not always march under their own flags. They use proxies. They use mercenaries. For decades, the United States, the European Union, and their Gulf allies have divided Africa, pitting brother against brother, fueling conflicts, and looting resources. They cannot fight these wars directly, so they use warlords. They cannot steal openly, so they use comprador rulers. Ruto has now joined this network of betrayal. He does not stand with Africa. He serves those who seek to keep Africa weak and divided."

Kenya's decision has also drawn criticism from regional analysts who argue that by engaging with the RSF, Ruto's administration risks alienating Sudan's government and other regional partners. Sudan is already seeking diplomatic support from the African Union and IGAD to counter Kenya's actions, potentially straining Nairobi's relationships in the region.

Kenya's hosting of the RSF sets a dangerous precedent not just for Sudan but for Africa as a whole. By granting the RSF diplomatic recognition through high-profile meetings, Kenya is legitimizing a group that has played a central role in destabilizing Sudan. This move could further fragment Sudan, embolden other warlords, and undermine regional peace efforts.

As Sudan's war continues, Kenya's role in the conflict will remain under scrutiny. Whether this move was a strategic miscalculation or a deliberate alignment with foreign interests, its repercussions will shape regional politics in the months to come.