Sudan: Minawi Rejects Sudan Shield Disputes, Criticises Juba Peace Delays

17 March 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Dabanga Sudan — Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi, leader of Sudan's Joint Forces and head of the Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction (SLM-MM) has accused unnamed groups of obstructing security arrangements under the Juba Peace Agreement. Speaking at a Ramadan iftar on Saturday, he rejected any comparison between his forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Minawi said his movement had refused to integrate into the RSF, insisting on joining a unified national army. He stressed that his forces would disband if security arrangements were fully implemented, adding: "The ball is in the court of the armed forces."

He dismissed concerns that Juba Peace Agreement signatories could become a new version of the RSF, arguing that while his movement has a political vision, the RSF is an ethnically based militia.

Minawi denied banning armed groups from recruiting new fighters, contradicting reports circulating on social media.

Earlier this month, an alleged directive surfaced online barring recruitment, but Minawi refuted claims that his movement was enlisting new members.

Tensions have risen between armed groups, the Sudan Shield Forces led by Abu Agla Keikil, and residents of El Gezira, with competing narratives spreading online.

Keikil, who was once the RSF's senior commander in El Gezira, had led forces allied with the RSF for a year before defecting with him to the SAF.

Hemedti speech

RSF leader Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), said in a recorded speech on Saturday that his forces would not withdraw from key positions in Khartoum, including the Presidential Palace.

He accused opponents of inciting violence in Darfur and Kordofan and insisted his goal was to keep Sudan united.

Political analyst Mohamed Latif described the speech as escalatory, noting Hemedti's silence on forming a parallel government following widespread opposition.

