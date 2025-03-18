South Africa: UCT Welcomes New Additions to Shuttle Fleet

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has introduced nine new 40-seater Yutong midi buses to its iconic UCT Shuttle fleet, enhancing commuter experience and boosting the reliability of the transport offering. The new vehicles officially joined the fleet on Wednesday, 12 March, replacing the older mid-size Volare buses that have been in service for nearly a decade.

The UCT Shuttle operates 365 days a year, transporting thousands of passengers across the university's campuses and residences. Over the past calendar year, the shuttle division experienced significant challenges due to increased vehicle downtime. In recent weeks, almost a third of the aging fleet was out of service due to mechanical issues and unscheduled maintenance. The addition of the new buses therefore comes at a critical time.

"These new buses allow us to meet the transport needs of the UCT community more efficiently," said Clive Lippert, UCT's transport manager. "They are part of a planned replacement cycle and not an added expense, as the new lease arrangement replaces the existing one, in line with UCT's commitment to sound financial management."

A cost-effective upgrade

In line with UCT's procurement policies, the university went out to tender to identify the most cost-effective and technically advanced transport solution. Through access to the global market, the Yutong buses emerged as the preferred choice, offering superior fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and passenger comfort.

Alternative options - including newer Volare models and locally manufactured buses - were evaluated but did not present financially viable solutions.

Enhanced features for commuters

Among the key improvements in the new midi buses is increased seating capacity, with a new configuration of two seats on either side of the aisle, compared to the previous two-one layout.

The fleet upgrade does not end here. UCT is set to receive an additional 18 new 65-seater Yutong buses by the end of May 2025, replacing the older large-capacity vehicles, which have also reached the end of their service life.

As part of the new lease agreement, a full maintenance plan is included. A dedicated fleet controller and technician are now stationed onsite to address minor defects and ensure that vehicles remain roadworthy and operational.

Looking to the future: electric mobility

In an exciting development aligned with UCT's sustainability goals, the university will also be piloting its first electric shuttle bus in August 2025. The project aims to assess the feasibility of integrating electric vehicles into the fleet, with careful consideration of the challenges posed by load-shedding.

"If successful, electric buses could offer significant environmental and cost-saving benefits by reducing UCT's carbon emissions and fuel usage," Lippert added.

UCT remains committed to providing a reliable, safe, and sustainable shuttle service - and the fleet upgrades mark a significant step forward in delivering on that promise.